Photo of the Day: December 1, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will celebrate the return of A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. This year’s event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust.

Today, we are sharing a photo from the 2023 Dickens of a Christmas event.



