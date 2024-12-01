Weather 12-2-2024 Chance of Snow Monday

That’s right folks…the “s” word has returned to the forecast! It should be no more than a dusting here, but, things could change so just be aware on those roads.
Monday
A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday Night
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
