Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 4, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 4-8, 2024.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$401,000
|Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140
|1917 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$454,107
|Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30
|3104 Thornberry Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,700
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1818 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73
|3019 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 40
|2842 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$471,500
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 64
|1031 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|785 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,990
|Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104
|1047 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$70,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1026 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67
|7019 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1924 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2626 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$252,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|211 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$642,000
|Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 25
|3005 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150
|3671 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,680
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3060 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$747,118
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|104 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$829,525
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3279 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
