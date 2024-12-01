Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 4, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 4-8, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $401,000 Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140 1917 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $454,107 Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30 3104 Thornberry Cir Spring Hill 37174 $849,700 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1818 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 73 3019 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 40 2842 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill 37174 $471,500 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 64 1031 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 785 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $749,990 Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 104 1047 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $70,000 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 1026 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $789,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67 7019 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1924 Kittemer Ln Spring Hill 37174 $930,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2626 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $252,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 211 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $642,000 Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 25 3005 Millerton Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 150 3671 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $510,680 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3060 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $747,118 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 104 Saddlewalk Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $829,525 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3279 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179

