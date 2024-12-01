Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Nov. 4, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for November 4-8, 2024.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$401,000Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 1401917 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$454,107Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 303104 Thornberry CirSpring Hill37174
$849,700Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421818 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$645,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 733019 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$450,000Candlewood Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 402842 Candlewicke DrSpring Hill37174
$471,500Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 49 Pg 641031 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69785 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$749,990Campbell Station Sec 15 Pb 42 Pg 1041047 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$70,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721026 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$789,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 677019 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$900,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611924 Kittemer LnSpring Hill37174
$930,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132626 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$252,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85211 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$642,000Tollgate Sec10 Pb 50 Pg 253005 Millerton WayThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Bridgemore Village Sec8b Pb 66 Pg 1503671 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$510,680Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513060 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$747,118June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113104 Saddlewalk DrThompsons Station37179
$829,525Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503279 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179

