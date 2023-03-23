WEATHER 3-23-24-23 Nice Day Today, Severe Friday Night

We are monitoring the possibility of strong to severe storms Friday night for much of our viewing area and also the chance of flooding. But, today isn’t so bad!

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.