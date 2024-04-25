TriStar Health Nursing Units Recognized For Excellence

TriStar Health has announced that seven of its nursing units have earned the 2023 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction (UOD) Award, including four units who received the top ranking in their specialty across HCA Healthcare. The annual program recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites of care. The Unit of Distinction designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to improve patient care.

“At TriStar Health, we are proud to foster an environment where our nurses can positively influence our nursing culture, grow their careers and make a difference in their community,” said Stephanie Wise, division chief nurse executive for the HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “The Unit of Distinction designation is a testament to the compassionate and high-quality care our nurses provide our patients every day at our TriStar Health hospitals.”

Unit of Distinction recipients:

TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital Pediatric Acute Care Unit (#1 Overall Winner)

TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

TriStar Centennial Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit

TriStar Hendersonville Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (#1 Overall Winner)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center Outpatient Surgery Unit (#1 Overall Winner)

TriStar Mt. Juliet ER (#1 Overall Winner)

TriStar StoneCrest Progressive Care Unit

Honorable Mentions:

TriStar Hendersonville Critical Care Unit

TriStar Horizon Surgery Unit

TriStar Skyline Medical Intensive Care Unit

TriStar Southern Hills Same Day Surgery Unit

Launched in 2015, the Unit of Distinction Awards are an essential component of HCA Healthcare’s strategic nursing plan. With more than 2,400 sites of care, HCA Healthcare’s more than 99,000 nurses have abundant opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings. HCA Healthcare supports and invests in nursing with leading-edge technologies and increased access to clinical education and professional development opportunities to help make HCA Healthcare a premier career destination for nurses.

“We look forward to celebrating our outstanding nursing units every year through our Unit of Distinction Awards,” said Sammie Mosier, DHA, MA, BSN, NE-BC, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare would not be what it is without the inspiring dedication of our nurses. I want to congratulate all of this year’s winners, who truly raise our standard of nursing excellence every day.”

In a ceremony broadcast from HCA Healthcare’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 a total of 199 nursing units were recognized as top-performing nursing units. Units of Distinction are categorized in the top five percent of all HCA Healthcare medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health, women’s and children’s nursing units, pediatrics/PICU and inpatient rehabilitation units. The top six to ten percent of all HCA Healthcare units earned honorable mention designations.

