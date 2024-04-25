Weather 4-25-26-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

A look ahead to the weekend is giving us great kite flying weather.

Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

