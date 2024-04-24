Brigham Young University’s International Folk Dance Ensemble to Perform at Nolensville High School

Brigham Young University’s International Folk Dance Ensemble is thrilled to announce its upcoming performance at Nolensville High School at 7:00 pm on Monday, May 13 in Nolensville as part of their Southern U.S. tour this May.

All proceeds from their performance in Nolensville will be generously donated to the Williamson County School District Fine Arts Department, so the ensemble invites the Nolensville community and surrounding areas to experience a night of vibrant performances and cultural exchange while supporting the local school district.

As part of their tour, the ensemble will be traveling throughout the South including Tennessee’s neighboring states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida.

They are excited to engage with local communities through outreach programs with local schools and care centers, participate in cultural exchanges, and collaborate with local dance groups like the Uhuru Dancers in Georgia. These interactions will provide opportunities for mutual learning and sharing of dance traditions, enriching the cultural landscape of the communities they visit. Find tickets here.

About BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble

Founded in 1956, the International Folk Dance Ensemble showcases the dance styles of the world while highlighting the traditions of the United States at international folklore festivals. The group’s director, Jeanette Geslison has an extensive repertoire that includes music and dance from Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and beyond. The ensemble offers one of the broadest spectrums of folk dance performed by a single group.

Mountain Strings provides the magic of live music for the group. Its traditional approach to music includes the banjo, the fiddle, and other acoustic instruments Specializing in American, French-Canadian, and Celtic styles of music, the distinct sounds of spoons, bones, and bodhrans add percussive variety. As a whole the ensemble is made up of 28 dancers, 7 musicians, and 4 technicians. Combined, they form one of the most unique groups of performing arts in the United States.

