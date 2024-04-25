Williamson County Schools Releases Statement On Arming Teachers Legislation

Williamson County Schools superintendent, Jason Golden, released the following statement after the House passed a bill, on Tuesday, that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools.

“We’ve been asked about the gun carry legislation that was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, so I wanted to make sure you were informed.

Over the past decade our district has worked closely with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to make sure School Resource Officers, SROs, are assigned to each of our schools. The SROs in our schools are trained professionals and are vital to school safety in WCS. The House and Senate passed a bill which authorizes a faculty or staff member of a school to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds subject to certain conditions, which include in part:

A Memorandum of Understanding between the school superintendent and the chief of the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Obtaining a handgun carry permit.

Completing annual training.

We are continuing to review the legislation and will be talking with our law enforcement leaders. However, the Governor has not signed the legislation and there is no memorandum of understanding. Therefore, faculty and staff are not authorized to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds. I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the relationship our District has with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and of the School Resource Officers who serve our students and schools each day.”

