Everything New Coming to Max in May 2024

Stream The Debuts Of Season Three Of Max Original Comedy Series “Hacks”; Max Original Drama Series “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” And Max Original Unscripted Series “Thirst With Shay Mitchell”

Here is what is coming to Max this May 2024

May 1

All About My Mother (1999)

Black Christmas (2019)

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Don Jon (2013)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

The Edge (1997)

The Florida Project (2017)

Genius (2016)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)

Jersey Boys (2014)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sisters (2015)

The Upside of Anger (2005)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wonderland (2003)

May 2

Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)

Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)

Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)

May 3

Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 4

America’s Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

May 5

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)

May 6

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B

Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

May 7

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)

Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)

May 8

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)

May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)

May 10

The Iron Claw (2023) (A24)

May 11

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO Original)

May 12

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)

May 13

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 14

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)

May 15

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)

Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)

Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)

Sleepless (2017)

May 16

Murder in the Heartland (ID)

May 17

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

May 18

Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

May 19

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 20

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)

May 21

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)

Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)

May 22

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)

May 23

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)

Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)

Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

May 24

Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

May 25

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)

May 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

May 27

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

May 29

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)

MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)

May 30

Outchef’d, Season 3 (Food Network)

May 31

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

BLEACHER REPORT LIVE SPORTS IN MAY:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game

2024 NBA Playoffs

All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs throughout May — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage, and alternative viewing experiences — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will be the exclusive streaming home of the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals.

Check local listings for matchups and game times.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout May — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

Check local listings for matchups and game times.

MLB Tuesdays

May 7

Houston Astros* at New York Yankees*, 7:00 p.m.

May 14

New York Yankees* at Minnesota Twins*, 7:30 p.m.

May 21

Atlanta Braves* at Chicago Cubs*, 7:30 p.m.

May 28

Los Angeles Dodgers* at New York Mets*, 7:00 p.m.

FIA World Endurance Championship

May 10-11

TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (FP3, Qualifying & Race)

MotoGP

May 10-12

Michelin® Grand Prix de France

May 24-26

Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya 2024

Cycling

May 4

GP Morbihan (Coupe de France)

May 4-26

Giro d’Italia

May 5

Elfstedenronde

Tro-Bro Léon

May 9

Circuit of Wallonia

May 11

Tour of Finistère (Coupe de France)

May 14-19

4 Jours de Dunkerque

Bellator

May 17

Bellator Champions Series Paris – Accor Arena

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

Email