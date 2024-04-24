Music City to Host 2024 PBR Teams New Rider Draft

PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams announced that the league will hold the 2024 New Rider Draft in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nashville Live! on May 29.

During the New Rider Draft, which will get underway at 6:00 p.m. CDT, the league’s 10 teams, including Nashville’s own and the 2022 PBR Teams Champion Nashville Stampede, will be able to select from dozens of newly declared riders for the 2024 season, including a talent-packed field of young guns, led by teenage phenom John Crimber (Decatur, Texas), currently No. 2 in the 2024 PBR World Championship race whose father Paulo Crimber is Head Coach of the Florida Freedom holding the No. 1 pick, and fellow surging talents Clay Guiton (Cherryville, North Carolina) and Marco Rizzo (Quitman, Georgia).

The field also features top riders from the INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) including 2022 Champion Robbie Taylor Jr. (Chinle, Arizona) and 2023 Champion JaCauy Hale (Ganado, Arizona), who recently made waves in Unleash The Beast competition by winning a round in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fan-favorite PBR World Finals and NFR (National Finals Rodeo) qualifier Brennon Eldred (Sulphur, Oklahoma) is also available in the 2024 New Rider Draft.

Riders are able to declare for the 2024 New Rider Draft until May 1.

“Heading into our league’s third season, there is a tremendous crop of talent available for teams to significantly improve their rosters,” said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO, PBR. “Holding our draft in Nashville is a tribute to the Stampede’s ownership and a recognition of an avid fan base filling Bridgestone Arena in individual PBR competition for nearly two decades and now rallying behind the Stampede in our expanding teams league.”

“Bringing the 2024 New Rider Draft to Nashville is not only a testament to the powerful fanbase of the Nashville Stampede, but also a nod to the avid fan base for bull riding overall in Music City,” said Tina Battock, General Manager, Nashville Stampede. “We brought the PBR Teams Championship home to Nashville in 2022, and with the New Rider Draft on the horizon, we are eager to welcome new talents to our team who will be key in our quest to become the first-ever two-time PBR Teams World Champions this October.”

The 2024 PBR Teams New Rider Draft will come following a trio of combines held by the league. The first was an open combine held in mid-March in Archdale, North Carolina, at the home of Carolina Cowboys Head Coach Jerome Davis. The PBR Teams 2024 New Rider Draft, which will also be broadcast live on Cowboy Channel and PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, will be preceded by a Rider Arrival Show beginning at 5:00 p.m. CDT when the existing team riders and draft prospects will make their way into Nashville Live!.

The New Rider Draft at Nashville Live! will be held inside the DraftKings Sports & Social space on the first level, while PBR Nashville, located upstairs on the second level, will host a VIP watch party featuring music, rider meet-and-greets, in addition to food and beverage.

The 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series will hold 12 regular-season events, including 10 team-hosted homestands and two neutral site events.

The expanded season will begin on July 12-14 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with the Nashville Stampede scheduled to return to Music City on August 16-18, for their third annual Stampede Days homestand, marking the fifth event of the new season. Tickets for Stampede Days are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Bridgestone Arena Box Office.

