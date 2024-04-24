Franklin Breakfast with the Mayors Takes Place on April 30th

Franklin Tomorrow’s popular Breakfast With the Mayors, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, will be held Tuesday, April 30, when Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will welcome the mayors of Williamson County’s cities to join them for a summit.

This event will feature a panel with Williamson County’s mayors. Invited are Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman, Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson, Nolensville Mayor Halie Gallik, Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, and Thompson’s Station Mayor Brian Stover. Each mayor will offer insight into their community and give an update on projects and other aspects of government.

To RSVP for this free event, go to https://April3024BreakfastWithMayors.eventbrite.com.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly with the support of presenting partners, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, as well as our sustaining partners, Atmos Energy and Williamson Health.

The event is free thanks to the generosity of community partners. It will be held at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave., with coffee service by Lyon Leadership Group, the local McDonald’s franchisee, as well as breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

Additional support for Breakfast With the Mayors comes from FirstBank, Hazen and Sawyer, Vulcan Materials, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and UHY Certified Public Accountants. Supporting this event is Middle Tennessee Electric and Vanderbilt University.

Breakfast With the Mayors begins at 7 a.m. with a 45-minute networking breakfast provided by Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, located in the CoolSprings Galleria, and coffee provided by Lyon Leadership Group, the local operator of McDonald’s. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant will return at the July 30 Breakfast With the Mayors.

The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will also be broadcast live on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and Facebook pages.

Franklin Tomorrow is a 20-plus-year-old community visioning and engagement organization which seeks to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocated for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Visit their website at www.franklintomorrow.org.

