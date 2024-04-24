Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk is Now in Stores

TruMoo®, a farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), in collaboration with Lucasfilm, is releasing Star Wars™ TruMoo® Blue Milk, inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge®, to local dairy aisles. This exciting collaboration not only offers a taste inspired by a galaxy far, far away, but also harnesses the power of protein-packed, real-dairy milk

with 8 grams of protein per 8 fluid oz. serving to fuel adventures of all kinds.

Fans were first introduced to blue milk in Star Wars: A New Hope and could delight in the blue beverage at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge® in Disney parks, but now for the first time, fans can enjoy a new take with Star Wars™ TruMoo® Blue Milk, a delicious, vanilla flavored low-fat milk available for a limited time in local Nashville dairy departments.

“TruMoo is all about fun and flavor, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country,” said Rachel Kyllo, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Marketing for DFA Dairy Brands. “With the mass cross-generational appeal that the Star Wars franchise offers, we’re excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage that’s also a good source of protein for strong muscles.”

Purity Dairy is also getting in on the action and introducing new, out-of-this-world special-edition Star Wars-inspired packaging giving consumers the ability to pour the power of protein with white milk highlighting their favorite Star Wars characters.

The Star Wars™ TruMoo® Blue Milk comes in half gallons and the special-edition packaged Purity Dairy white milk is available in gallon jugs. Both can be found in the dairy section at local grocers Kroger, Food Lion, Food City, Publix, Twice Dailys, Target and Walmart and will be purchasable while supplies last through July 2024.

To learn more about the new Star Wars™ TruMoo® Blue Milk and the special-edition Purity Dairy white milk with Star Wars-inspired packaging*, including interactive trivia, crafts, recipes and where to find TruMoo Blue Milk products near you, visit www.starwarsmilk.com.

