Register for Summer ENCORE Camps

Ten WCS elementary schools will host ENCORE camps this summer, and families may register now.

The week-long enrichment camps will take place in July. Those who participate will get to pick their own classes, explore different activities and learn new skills. ENCORE camps are open to current kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and students may attend camp at any of the host schools.

For more information, families may reach out to specific host schools about their camps. Registration is handled by each school.

The locations, dates and fees of each ENCORE camp are listed below.

School Dates Tuition/Fees Allendale Elementary July 17-21 $175 Clovercroft Elementary July 10-14 $175 Hunters Bend Elementary July 10-14 $175 Heritage Elementary July 10-14 $175 Jordan Elementary July 10-14 $175 Kenrose Elementary July 10-14 $175 Mill Creek Elementary July 10-14 $175 Oak View Elementary July 10-14 $175 Scales Elementary July 10-14 $175 Winstead Elementary July 17-21 $175

