Register for Summer ENCORE Camps

From WCS InFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Register for Summer ENCORE Camps

Ten WCS elementary schools will host ENCORE camps this summer, and families may register now.

The week-long enrichment camps will take place in July. Those who participate will get to pick their own classes, explore different activities and learn new skills. ENCORE camps are open to current kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and students may attend camp at any of the host schools.

For more information, families may reach out to specific host schools about their camps. Registration is handled by each school.

The locations, dates and fees of each ENCORE camp are listed below.

School Dates Tuition/Fees
Allendale Elementary July 17-21 $175
Clovercroft Elementary July 10-14 $175
Hunters Bend Elementary July 10-14 $175
Heritage Elementary July 10-14 $175
Jordan Elementary July 10-14 $175
Kenrose Elementary July 10-14 $175
Mill Creek Elementary July 10-14 $175
Oak View Elementary July 10-14 $175
Scales Elementary July 10-14 $175
Winstead Elementary July 17-21 $175

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here