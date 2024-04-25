Top 5 Stories From April 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 25, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
Williamson County Schools contacted families, via email, to address the House passing a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools.
TN Voices (TNV) is hosting its 4th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, TN, to raise funds to provide more Tennesseans with free mental health care and to increase awareness of the importance of mental health.
A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28.