Top 5 Stories From April 25, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 25, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Williamson County Schools Addresses New Bill to Allow Teachers to Carry Guns in Schools

Williamson County Schools contacted families, via email, to address the House passing a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Read more

3TN Voices to Hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

photo from Unsplash

TN Voices (TNV) is hosting its 4th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, TN, to raise funds to provide more Tennesseans with free mental health care and to increase awareness of the importance of mental health. Read more

4Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns Passes House

Tennessee House of Representatives (Photo- John Partipilo)

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday. Read more

5Full Entertainment Lineup for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28. Read more

