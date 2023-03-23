Franklin Police Officer Celebrated for 18 Years of Service

Police Officer-2 Rose Steagall joined the Franklin Police Department on November 22, 2004. Rose’s service to her fellow citizens, however, began during her earlier career as a paramedic. Friday begins her new chapter.

After more than 18 years as a Franklin Police Officer, Steagall will be celebrated by family, friends, and colleagues during her retirement ceremony at Franklin Police Headquarters on March 24 at 2:00 p.m. Anyone who knows or loves her is welcome to attend.

PO-2 Steagall’s distinguished service to the FPD includes assignments to Patrol, Bike Patrol, Segway Patrol, Community Relations, Honor Guard, Crisis Negotiations and Intervention, and as a Department Instructor in things like women’s self-defense, CPR, and as an International Police Mountain Bike Association Instructor.

Rose will be long-remembered as a smiling face who, as a valued member of the Department, created genuine connection with the community she served. The entire Franklin Police team congratulates Rose and wishes her all the happiness that she deserves for a job so well done.