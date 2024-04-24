Meet Anne Wilson at Walmart in Franklin

Anne Wilson recently released her album Rebel and fans can meet her at Walmart, at 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin on Wednesday, April 24th.

Wilson will sign her latest album in person at 4 p.m. The first 100 people will receive a free limited-edition poster.

Anne Wilson proudly unveiled her new 16-song album REBEL, last week. As a co-writer on each of the 16 tracks, Wilson boldly stamps her love of Jesus, country music, and family into one cohesive record.

Wilson also joined forces with some of Christian and Country music’s biggest names on REBEL, tapping reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson for “Praying Woman,” GRAMMY-Award winner Chris Tomlin for “The Cross” and the previously released “breezy ode to the riches found in the simplicity” (Billboard) with Jordan Davis titled “Country Gold.”

