WCS Students Go on Washington Youth Tour

August 26, 2024 – Six WCS high school students received an all expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital this summer after winning a creative writing contest.

Brentwood High’s Allison Hoesel, Centennial High’s Madelyn Nicholson, Centennial High’s Navdeep Patapalle, Franklin High’s Lera Womack, Ravenwood High’s Lukas Logvin and Summit High’s Missy Hoggard represented WCS at the Washington Youth Tour in June.The students earned the honor by participating in the Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) Cooperative Creative Writing Challenge where high school juniors are tasked with writing an original paper about rural electric cooperatives.

While in Washington, Brentwood High’s Allison Hoesel was selected from more than 180 students across the state to represent Tennessee at the national conference as the Cooperative Youth Ambassador.

Franklin High’s Lera Womack says the trip to D.C. was a unique experience that allowed her to meet other rising seniors from across the nation.

“Because of this trip, I met some wonderful people who I would have probably not met otherwise,” said Lera. “This trip has given me a better understanding of our country’s history and what the world is like today. It’s something I would highly recommend to any junior. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Write that essay, because it’s worth it.”

Source: WCS

