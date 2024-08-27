Tickets on Sale for 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition

Enjoy music from all nine WCS high school marching bands at the 2024 Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, September 7 at Franklin High School. Starting at 6:45 p.m., bands from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools will join together for a special performance of the national anthem. Then, the bands will take turns and perform portions of their halftime or competition shows on the FHS football field.

“This is such a special night for our student musicians and their families,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “There is so much work that goes into crafting these performances and the talent level is off the charts. We hope the entire Williamson County community will come out September 7 and cheer on these students while enjoying a night of incredible music.”

Admission costs $10 per person, and tickets may be purchased on the event’s GoFan page. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

