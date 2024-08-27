WCS AP Capstone Students Smash Record

WCS students continue to raise the bar by setting a new district record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned.

A record breaking 112 students earned their AP Capstone Diplomas, and 66 students earned their AP Seminar and Research Certificates. The previous record, set in 2023, was 59 AP Capstone Diplomas and 45 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.

Students from Fairview, Independence, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools are among the recipients.

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in AP Research, AP Seminar and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher on their AP Research and AP Seminar exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

AP Capstone Diploma

Sam Frank, Fairview High Class of 2024

Amelia Ivy, Fairview High Class of 2024

Owen Keeler, Fairview High Class of 2024

Ava Reinitz, Fairview High Class of 2024

Colin Adams, Independence High Class of 2025

Anthony Azzinnaro, Independence High Class of 2025

Ben Birdwell, Independence High Class of 2025

Peyton Brandon, Independence High Class of 2025

Mason Chambers, Independence High Class of 2025

Celia Cook, Independence High Class of 2025

Madeleine Crighton, Independence High Class of 2025

Russell Garges, Independence High Class of 2025

Tyler Gross, Independence High Class of 2025

Anthony Palmliden, Independence High Class of 2025

Davy Reed, Independence High Class of 2025

Dewang Sahay, Independence High Class of 2025

Sadie Sharp, Independence High Class of 2025

Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High Class of 2025

Isabelle Van Hoveln, Independence High Class of 2025

Kennedy Aroutiounian, Independence High Class of 2024

Luke Boudreaux, Independence High Class of 2024

Reagan Dell, Independence High Class of 2024

Marlie Disch, Independence High Class of 2024

Emily Dobberfuhl, Independence High Class of 2024

Grace Finkel, Independence High Class of 2024

Makenzie Giles, Independence High Class of 2024

Anna Gore, Independence High Class of 2024

Gabrielle Gregg, Independence High Class of 2024

Avery Griffith, Independence High Class of 2024

Virginia Hamilton, Independence High Class of 2024

Karston Hanzely, Independence High Class of 2024

Sophia Hester, Independence High Class of 2024

Lily Jones, Independence High Class of 2024

Spencer Lyst, Independence High Class of 2024

Kylie Newlin, Independence High Class of 2024

Kiran Rao, Independence High Class of 2024

Charlie Reed, Independence High Class of 2024

Elijah Sower, Independence High Class of 2024

Samantha Townsend, Independence High Class of 2024

Abigail Troutt, Independence High Class of 2024

Patrick Whitlow, Independence High Class of 2024

Sreenesh Allu, Page High Class of 2025

Adam Curwen, Page High Class of 2025

Kyla Davis, Page High Class of 2025

Campbell Downs, Page High Class of 2025

Alan Foeder, Page High Class of 2025

Andrew Giannotti, Page High Class of 2025

Sankalp Kulkarni, Page High Class of 2025

Akhilan Muralidharan, Page High Class of 2025

Keerthana Rajesh, Page High Class of 2025

Caroline Romeo, Page High Class of 2025

William Simpson, Page High Class of 2025

Nishanth Sundar, Page High Class of 2025

Austin Anderson, Page High Class of 2024

Mary Bushnell, Page High Class of 2024

Morgan Cumbie, Page High Class of 2024

David Delk, Page High Class of 2024

Ava Fetting, Page High Class of 2024

Evan Ingmire, Page High Class of 2024

Joy Mina, Page High Class of 2024

Ava Olson, Page High Class of 2024

Mary Peck, Page High Class of 2024

Sanjana Prasanna, Page High Class of 2024

Leah Rovey, Page High Class of 2024

Gracie Satterfield, Page High Class of 2024

Saksham Singh, Page High Class of 2024

Aarnav Mrida Varanasi, Page High Class of 2024

Saraah Zaheer, Page High Class of 2024

Vihaan Bussa, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Varun Kilaru, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Saisha Kumar, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Tima Akamah, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Oluwaseyi Amonsun, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Owen Appel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Siona Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Ava Crossley, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Jack Herrmann, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

William Hoskins, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Rohan Kilaru, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Arnav Mehta, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Yug Patel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Aditya Pradeep, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Ritisha Pradeep, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Ananya Antony, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Jaishva Bhatt, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Christina Chen, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Patrick Fiechtl, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Johan Gigme, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Margaret MacGurn, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Sarah Markuson, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Christina Qi, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Hemachandra Rambha, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Ananya Tanjore, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

Camden Walker, Ravenwood High Class of 2024

AP Research Certificate

Trevor Maxon, Fairview High Class of 2025

Brian Chen, Fairview High Class of 2024

Alec Elder, Fairview High Class of 2024

Margaret Gilchrist, Fairview High Class of 2024

Mallory Morton, Fairview High Class of 2024

Jamison O’Hara, Fairview High Class of 2024

Savannah Church, Independence High Class of 2025

Madelyn Clark, Independence High Class of 2025

Lilly Cleavenger, Independence High Class of 2025

Riley Fisher, Independence High Class of 2025

Kara Freeman, Independence High Class of 2025

Tucker Glendinning, Independence High Class of 2025

Payton Gordon, Independence High Class of 2025

Lillian Hanley, Independence High Class of 2025

Hunter Johnson, Independence High Class of 2025

Haley Justice, Independence High Class of 2025

Kailyn Magnino, Independence High Class of 2025

Mallory Mankin, Independence High Class of 2025

Landric Mayeski, Independence High Class of 2025

Marlee McCormick, Independence High Class of 2025

Smith Norman, Independence High Class of 2025

Ava Rhodes, Independence High Class of 2025

Malachi Ruiz, Independence High Class of 2025

Lucia Ruzzo, Independence High Class of 2025

Ella Schaefer, Independence High Class of 2025

Savanna Seay, Independence High Class of 2025

Pierce Shinavier, Independence High Class of 2025

Grace Stahly, Independence High Class of 2025

Sydney Sternagel, Independence High Class of 2025

Taylor Tisdale, Independence High Class of 2025

Mackenzie Wildman, Independence High Class of 2025

Gavin Allen, Independence High Class of 2024

Madison Burnett, Independence High Class of 2024

Shelton Isbell, Independence High Class of 2024

Allison Lunny, Independence High Class of 2024

Jayla Miller, Independence High Class of 2024

Anthony Reino, Independence High Class of 2024

Jessica Crockett, Page High Class of 2025

Zachary Nelson, Page High Class of 2024

Lauren Anderson, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Akash Ashwin, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Zara Greg, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Auburn Hill, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Samuel Michael, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Varshini Mohanasekaran, Ravenwood High

Luke Patel, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Dhruv Upadhye, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Ava Wohlken, Ravenwood High Class of 2026

Shelby Nashe, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Ashlinn Powel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Abhisri Singh, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Qi-Jun Yeung, Ravenwood High Class of 2025

Alexis Chandler, Summit High Class of 2026

Maddox Davis, Summit High Class of 2026

Brody Dudek, Summit High Class of 2026

Elena Evosevic, Summit High Class of 2026

Nathan Hoggard, Summit High Class of 2026

Olivia Johnson, Summit High Class of 2026

Blaise Masi, Summit High Class of 2026

Soren McDaniel, Summit High Class of 2026

Lillian Miller, Summit High Class of 2026

Adelynn Oliasani, Summit High Class of 2026

Benjamin Tuck, Summit High Class of 2026

Austin Wheeler, Summit High Class of 2026

Source: WCS

