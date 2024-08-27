WCS AP Capstone Students Smash Record

WCS students continue to raise the bar by setting a new district record for the number of Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas and AP Seminar and Research Certificates earned.
A record breaking 112 students earned their AP Capstone Diplomas, and 66 students earned their AP Seminar and Research Certificates. The previous record, set in 2023, was 59 AP Capstone Diplomas and 45 AP Seminar and Research Certificates.
Students from Fairview, Independence, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools are among the recipients.
To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of three or higher in AP Research, AP Seminar and four additional AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher on their AP Research and AP Seminar exams but not on four additional exams receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
AP Capstone Diploma
- Sam Frank, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Amelia Ivy, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Owen Keeler, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Ava Reinitz, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Colin Adams, Independence High Class of 2025
- Anthony Azzinnaro, Independence High Class of 2025
- Ben Birdwell, Independence High Class of 2025
- Peyton Brandon, Independence High Class of 2025
- Mason Chambers, Independence High Class of 2025
- Celia Cook, Independence High Class of 2025
- Madeleine Crighton, Independence High Class of 2025
- Russell Garges, Independence High Class of 2025
- Tyler Gross, Independence High Class of 2025
- Anthony Palmliden, Independence High Class of 2025
- Davy Reed, Independence High Class of 2025
- Dewang Sahay, Independence High Class of 2025
- Sadie Sharp, Independence High Class of 2025
- Aditya Shreekanth, Independence High Class of 2025
- Isabelle Van Hoveln, Independence High Class of 2025
- Kennedy Aroutiounian, Independence High Class of 2024
- Luke Boudreaux, Independence High Class of 2024
- Reagan Dell, Independence High Class of 2024
- Marlie Disch, Independence High Class of 2024
- Emily Dobberfuhl, Independence High Class of 2024
- Grace Finkel, Independence High Class of 2024
- Makenzie Giles, Independence High Class of 2024
- Anna Gore, Independence High Class of 2024
- Gabrielle Gregg, Independence High Class of 2024
- Avery Griffith, Independence High Class of 2024
- Virginia Hamilton, Independence High Class of 2024
- Karston Hanzely, Independence High Class of 2024
- Sophia Hester, Independence High Class of 2024
- Lily Jones, Independence High Class of 2024
- Spencer Lyst, Independence High Class of 2024
- Kylie Newlin, Independence High Class of 2024
- Kiran Rao, Independence High Class of 2024
- Charlie Reed, Independence High Class of 2024
- Elijah Sower, Independence High Class of 2024
- Samantha Townsend, Independence High Class of 2024
- Abigail Troutt, Independence High Class of 2024
- Patrick Whitlow, Independence High Class of 2024
- Sreenesh Allu, Page High Class of 2025
- Adam Curwen, Page High Class of 2025
- Kyla Davis, Page High Class of 2025
- Campbell Downs, Page High Class of 2025
- Alan Foeder, Page High Class of 2025
- Andrew Giannotti, Page High Class of 2025
- Sankalp Kulkarni, Page High Class of 2025
- Akhilan Muralidharan, Page High Class of 2025
- Keerthana Rajesh, Page High Class of 2025
- Caroline Romeo, Page High Class of 2025
- William Simpson, Page High Class of 2025
- Nishanth Sundar, Page High Class of 2025
- Austin Anderson, Page High Class of 2024
- Mary Bushnell, Page High Class of 2024
- Morgan Cumbie, Page High Class of 2024
- David Delk, Page High Class of 2024
- Ava Fetting, Page High Class of 2024
- Evan Ingmire, Page High Class of 2024
- Joy Mina, Page High Class of 2024
- Ava Olson, Page High Class of 2024
- Mary Peck, Page High Class of 2024
- Sanjana Prasanna, Page High Class of 2024
- Leah Rovey, Page High Class of 2024
- Gracie Satterfield, Page High Class of 2024
- Saksham Singh, Page High Class of 2024
- Aarnav Mrida Varanasi, Page High Class of 2024
- Saraah Zaheer, Page High Class of 2024
- Vihaan Bussa, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Varun Kilaru, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Saisha Kumar, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Tima Akamah, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Oluwaseyi Amonsun, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Owen Appel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Siona Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Emily Callanen, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Neil Cartailler, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Ava Crossley, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Jack Herrmann, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- William Hoskins, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Rohan Kilaru, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Sonia Kripalani, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Arnav Mehta, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Yug Patel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Aditya Pradeep, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Ritisha Pradeep, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Asleshta Sengupta, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Divya Shrivastava, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Langston Thomas, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Chetan Yenigalla, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Ananya Antony, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Jaishva Bhatt, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Christina Chen, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Patrick Fiechtl, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Johan Gigme, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Margaret MacGurn, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Sarah Markuson, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Christina Qi, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Hemachandra Rambha, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Ananya Tanjore, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
- Camden Walker, Ravenwood High Class of 2024
AP Research Certificate
- Trevor Maxon, Fairview High Class of 2025
- Brian Chen, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Alec Elder, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Margaret Gilchrist, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Mallory Morton, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Jamison O’Hara, Fairview High Class of 2024
- Savannah Church, Independence High Class of 2025
- Madelyn Clark, Independence High Class of 2025
- Lilly Cleavenger, Independence High Class of 2025
- Riley Fisher, Independence High Class of 2025
- Kara Freeman, Independence High Class of 2025
- Tucker Glendinning, Independence High Class of 2025
- Payton Gordon, Independence High Class of 2025
- Lillian Hanley, Independence High Class of 2025
- Hunter Johnson, Independence High Class of 2025
- Haley Justice, Independence High Class of 2025
- Kailyn Magnino, Independence High Class of 2025
- Mallory Mankin, Independence High Class of 2025
- Landric Mayeski, Independence High Class of 2025
- Marlee McCormick, Independence High Class of 2025
- Smith Norman, Independence High Class of 2025
- Ava Rhodes, Independence High Class of 2025
- Malachi Ruiz, Independence High Class of 2025
- Lucia Ruzzo, Independence High Class of 2025
- Ella Schaefer, Independence High Class of 2025
- Savanna Seay, Independence High Class of 2025
- Pierce Shinavier, Independence High Class of 2025
- Grace Stahly, Independence High Class of 2025
- Sydney Sternagel, Independence High Class of 2025
- Taylor Tisdale, Independence High Class of 2025
- Mackenzie Wildman, Independence High Class of 2025
- Gavin Allen, Independence High Class of 2024
- Madison Burnett, Independence High Class of 2024
- Shelton Isbell, Independence High Class of 2024
- Allison Lunny, Independence High Class of 2024
- Jayla Miller, Independence High Class of 2024
- Anthony Reino, Independence High Class of 2024
- Jessica Crockett, Page High Class of 2025
- Zachary Nelson, Page High Class of 2024
- Lauren Anderson, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Akash Ashwin, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Zara Greg, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Auburn Hill, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Shawn Kumar, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Samuel Michael, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Varshini Mohanasekaran, Ravenwood High
- Luke Patel, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Dhruv Upadhye, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Ava Wohlken, Ravenwood High Class of 2026
- Shelby Nashe, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Jack O’Dell, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Ashlinn Powel, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Abhisri Singh, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Qi-Jun Yeung, Ravenwood High Class of 2025
- Alexis Chandler, Summit High Class of 2026
- Maddox Davis, Summit High Class of 2026
- Brody Dudek, Summit High Class of 2026
- Elena Evosevic, Summit High Class of 2026
- Nathan Hoggard, Summit High Class of 2026
- Olivia Johnson, Summit High Class of 2026
- Blaise Masi, Summit High Class of 2026
- Soren McDaniel, Summit High Class of 2026
- Lillian Miller, Summit High Class of 2026
- Adelynn Oliasani, Summit High Class of 2026
- Benjamin Tuck, Summit High Class of 2026
- Austin Wheeler, Summit High Class of 2026
