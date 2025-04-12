Photo of the Day: April 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Brooklyn Bowl Nashville hosted more than 500 guests for The Rock and Roll Playhouse for Kids Plays the Music of Taylor Swift, which featured Taylor Swift covers performed by singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins and The Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin and Zach Williams. GRAMMY-winner Daniel Tashian and his twin daughters, Tinkerbell and Matilda (“The Tashian Twins”), opened the show with songs from their recent album ‘Family Vacation’ (1.17).

The event, in partnership with Out of the Woods Foundation raised funds to help establish Tennessee’s first pediatric inpatient rehabilitation program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Attending families enjoyed balloon art, face painting and surprise visits from Nashville Predators mascot GNASH, Sonic, Bluey and Bingo.

