WCS Class of 2024 Tops State in ACT Exam Scores

The WCS Class of 2024 has the highest percentage of students in the State to score 21 or higher on the ACT exam as well as the highest average composite score in the State. That’s according to data released this month by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

Of last year’s graduating class, 78.7 percent of students earned at least a 21 composite on the ACT. By scoring a 21 composite or higher, students are eligible for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship. The Class of 2024’s average composite score is 25.2 with 3,339 WCS students taking the exam. The State average composite is 19.3.

“A 21 composite score translates into scholarship dollars and opens doors for more opportunities for students after high school graduation,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Teachers at all grade levels contribute to a graduating senior’s success. I want to celebrate our students for all their work as well as every teacher who contributed to this accomplishment.”

In the Class of 2024, 54.7 percent of students scored at or above all four college-readiness benchmarks set by the ACT, up from 49.4 percent for the Class of 2023.

For more information about State ACT data, visit the TDOE website.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email