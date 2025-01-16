WCS Cheerleaders Named to All-State Team

Several WCS cheerleaders are now part of the Tennessee Cheer Coaches Association All-State Cheer Team.

From Brentwood High, Skyler Elle Kryscynski, Blakelee Schimmel, Ellie Grace Sneed and Li Li Vest were named to the team. Ellie Grace was also named the Cheerleader of the Year, and Skyler Elle was given the Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity.

“All of these amazing seniors lead with energy and enthusiasm and help to create a positive environment that encourages teamwork and collaboration,” said Brentwood High coach Amanda Bicsak. “They are also excellent role models for teammates and peers. They are exceptional athletes and dedicated students. Additionally, they are all respectful, honest, genuinely kind and an absolute joy to coach and teach.”

Page High’s Anna-Kate Fox was also named to the All-State Cheer Team. Her coach is Erin Holder. Fairview High’s Hailey Hughes was also named to the team. Her coach is Paige Jones.

These student-athletes were nominated by their school coaches and had to submit an application that included an essay and information about their academic performance. From the applications, 40 finalists were selected to participate in a skills performance tryout and personal interview. Twenty student-athletes were chosen to join the All-State Cheer Team.

Source: WCS

