WCS Middle School Wrestlers Win First TMSAA State Titles

Middle school wrestlers from Fairview and Spring Station are making history as the first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Wrestling State champions. TMSAA held its first-ever State competition this year.

Fairview Middle placed first in the Class A Dual Wrestling State Championship, defeating East Nashville Middle 60-29.

“Our entire school community is super proud of Fairview Middle for winning the State championship,” said FMS athletic director Joe Brown. “This team is the first Class A school in history to be crowned a champion in the sport of wrestling with the TMSAA. Coach Mitchell’s athletes bought into this vision and mission all season, and this is a testament to the mental and physical toughness of this team.”

From Spring Station Middle, Addison Borden placed first in the Girls Wrestling State Championship 114-pound category.

“I think what sets Addison apart the most is how hard she works not only on the mat but in the classroom as well,” said SSMS head coach Kobey Desselle. “She is always pushing her teammates to new heights while also cheering them on. Addison is a young leader in the making and is someone you can count on if you need to get something done.”

Congratulations to the student-athletes and teams listed below who placed in their categories:

Dual Wrestling State Championship

Class A

First: Fairview Middle

Class AA

Third: Page Middle

Girls Wrestling State Championship

114

First: Addison Borden, Spring Station Middle

128

Second: Vada Chiasson, Spring Station Middle

Source: WCS

