Vanguard Virtual High School is Accepting Applications

Vanguard Virtual High School (VVHS) is currently accepting applications for the 2025-2026 academic year. The application period is open through February 28.

Applications are intended for students who wish to enroll in VVHS entirely online. For those interested in hybrid or summer courses online at your zoned school, please consult your school counselor.

If you think VVHS is a good academic environment for your student and family, visit the Vanguard Virtual High website for details about the application process.

For more information about VVHS, please contact VVHS secretary Kathryn Yommer.

Source: WCS
