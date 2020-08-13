Waves, Inc Hosts T-Shirt Fundraiser

Many local nonprofits have found new and creative ways to engage with the community and fundraise as many nonprofits had to cancel in-person events. Franklin-based nonprofit Waves Inc. is raising funds by selling an inspirational t-shirt.

Until August 14, you can purchase a t-shirt that supports programming at Waves, Inc. The design features a message that is important to the mission of Waves — “Don’t be afraid to make waves”.

Since their founding in 1973, they have made it their mission to make waves in the community for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they can reach their full potential. You can “make waves” with Waves through the purchase of one of these shirts. Your purchase of a shirt today will help Waves continue to offer quality programs.

With a cost of $25, Waves will receive $10.47 for every shirt purchased. This v-neck unisex shirt is offered in the color midnight navy with white lettering and artwork.

Shirt sales will close on August 14, with a projected delivery date between August 25 and September 3. Shirts can be purchased online at https://www.bonfire.com/ make-waves-today/.