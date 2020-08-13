AMC Announces Reopen Date for Local Theatres

Plus, find out how you can see a movie for 15 cents

AMC Theatres will reopen to moviegoers after a five-month closure in the U.S.

Below are the the open dates for local AMC Theatres.

August 20th – AMC Dine-in Thoroughbred 20

August 27th – AMC Classic Spring Hill 12

The company is also celebrating 100 years in business with “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

For one day only, on August 20th movies will be priced at 15 cents. August 20th is also the day when 100 theaters across the country will reopen.

AMC states it expects to open approximately two-thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Bros.’ TENET, following Disney’s August 28 release of THE NEW MUTANTS. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20, bring-back titles such as the special INCEPTION 10th-anniversary event, as well as titles like BLACK PANTHER, BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, GREASE and STAR WARS: EPISODE V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK will be priced at only $5. AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

In addition to the throwback movie titles that start August 20, guests can enjoy new movie releases almost immediately, which will be available at normal admission prices.

8/21

UNHINGED

TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA

CUT THROAT CITY

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

INCEPTION 10th anniversary event

8/28

THE NEW MUTANTS

PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

9/3

TENET

9/11

INFIDEL

9/18