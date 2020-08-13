Grape Soda Grapes Are Back at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club has brought back their very popular Grape Soda Grapes at all locations nationwide. You will need to be quick as they will only be available for a limited time and they go fast!

The Grape Soda Grapes are sold exclusively to Sam’s Clubs and were first introduced exclusively last summer. Grape Soda Grapes are made with red seedless table grapes with an intense grape flavor from your favorite soda.

Just remember these are only available for a limited time and will disappear from the store shelves pretty quickly.

