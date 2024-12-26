Vanderbilt Aims to End Bowl Drought Against Georgia Tech in Birmingham

The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-6) return to bowl action in the Birmingham Bowl, facing a familiar foe in Georgia Tech (7-5) on December 27th. For the Commodores, this marks a chance to secure their first winning season since 2013 and break a five-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.

Leading the charge for Vanderbilt is dual-threat quarterback Diego Pavia, who has emerged as one of the SEC’s most dynamic playmakers. Pavia’s 2,133 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through the air, combined with 716 rushing yards and six ground scores, make him a constant threat that Georgia Tech’s defense will need to contain.

The Commodores’ offensive attack features tight end Eli Stowers, who has emerged as Pavia’s favorite target with 45 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns. Stowers’ reliability in crucial situations has been a key factor in Vanderbilt reaching bowl eligibility.

Defensively, Vanderbilt will need to contain Georgia Tech’s efficient rushing attack, led by Jamal Haynes (808 yards, 9 TDs). The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback Haynes King has been remarkably efficient, completing 72.5% of his passes while throwing just one interception against 11 touchdowns.

The historical context adds intrigue to this matchup. While Georgia Tech holds a 20-14-3 all-time advantage and has won the last five meetings, most of those games occurred in different eras. The teams’ last meeting in 2016 saw Georgia Tech prevail 38-7, but both programs have undergone significant changes since then.

For Vanderbilt’s defense, the key will be generating pressure on King. Defensive lineman Khordae Sydnor (4 sacks, 12 tackles) will need to lead the push up front, while defensive back Martel Hight (2 interceptions) anchors the secondary.

The Birmingham Bowl represents more than just another game for Vanderbilt – it’s an opportunity to showcase their program’s resurgence on a national stage and build momentum heading into 2025. With their dynamic offense and improving defense, the Commodores have a legitimate chance to end their bowl drought and secure a signature win against a regional rival.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

