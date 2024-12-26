Family Events to Attend at Bridgestone Arena this Winter

If you are looking for last-minute holiday experience gifts or are planning ways to get out of the house this winter, we found just the thing – Bridgestone Arena has several family events for the whole family.

From Monster Jam to the Globe Trotters, there is an experience that everyone will enjoy. Take a look at our list below.

Monster Jam

January 4-5, 2025, 1 pm and 6 pm

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets™ where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey

January 14-26, 2025, Multiple times

Experience the thrill of a lifetime as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® returns with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth® produced by the worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences.

Harlem Globetrotters

February 1,2025, 2 pm and 7 pm

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Use code CHEER for 25 percent off select tickets until December 24th at 10 pm.

WWE

February 10, 2025, 6:30 pm

Monday Night Raw returns to Nashville. See your favorite WWE stars -WORLD HEAVY WEIGHT CHAMPION GUNTHER, SETH ‘FREAKIN’ ROLLINS, DAMIAN PRIEST,DREW MCINTYRE, MAIN EVENT JEY USO, SAMI ZAYN, THE NEW DAY and WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION LIV MORGAN AND MANY MORE! Use code WWEHOLIDAY for 30 percent off select tickets until December 31st at 11:59 pm.

