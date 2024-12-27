Weekend Weather Forecast 12-27-29-2024 Flooding Possible

With 3″-4″ of rain predicted this weekend thru Sunday , some may see localized flooding the last weekend of 2024. Temperatures will remain mild, and won’t rule out some strong storms. Right now no severe weather is in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the New Year, it looks dry, but, Temperatures will drop to more winterlike by then.

Friday Showers. High near 60. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers. High near 67. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

