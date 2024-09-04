Top Stories From September 4, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 4, 2024.

1Williamson County College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away. Read more

2City of Franklin Declares Emergency Water Shortage

Due to drought conditions in the region, the Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. Read more

3Brentwood Police Chief Selected For Final Leg Torch Run At Special Olympics World Games

Police Chief Richard Hickey (submitted photo)

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey has been selected to represent the United States in the Final Leg Torch Run at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, which will be held March 8-16, 2025. Read more

4Barnes and Noble at CoolSprings Galleria Sets Open Date

photo by Donna Vissman

Barnes and Noble is set to open its second location in Williamson County. Read more

5Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 3

health inspections

 

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Read more

