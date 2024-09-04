Top Stories From September 4, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 4, 2024.
The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away. Read more
Due to drought conditions in the region, the Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. Read more
Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey has been selected to represent the United States in the Final Leg Torch Run at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, which will be held March 8-16, 2025. Read more
Barnes and Noble is set to open its second location in Williamson County. Read more
These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter