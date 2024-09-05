Weather 9-5-9-2024 Dry But Cooler

By
Clark Shelton
-
Outside of a chance for a pop-up shower on Friday, dry conditions will remain for the foreseeable future. The weekend will seem more early fall than end of summer with temps only in the 70s.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 52.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTop Stories From September 4, 2024
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here