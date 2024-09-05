Photo of the Day: September 5, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Lieutenant Eric Anderson, who joined the police department in 1999, said farewell during a retirement ceremony Friday afternoon at police headquarters. He was joined by family, friends, and many of his fellow officers.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve all these years with such a dedicated, diligent, committed, and professional group of officers and staff,” said Anderson. “I have benefitted greatly by being in the company of these colleagues. I’m grateful to have been allowed to serve the residents and visitors of the City of Franklin.”

Anderson wore many hats during his 25-year career with the force. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, and at one time led the Emergency Communications Center and the Records Division. Anderson was promoted to Lieutenant in 2014.

