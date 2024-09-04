Williamson County College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away.
On Tuesday, September 10, 2024 the Ag Expo Center will be filled with representatives from colleges, universities, local businesses and more. From 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students and their families are invited to the lower level of the Ag Expo Center to hear from industry representatives. Starting at 5:30 p.m., dozens of universities and institutions will have booths on the upper level. Students will have the opportunity to learn about different colleges; trade or technical schools; the military; the workforce; university accessibility offices; and inclusive higher education programming and disability services.
There is no cost to attend the event. A list of vendors and institutions scheduled to attend the event as of August 28 is available below.
For more information about the College Fair, email District School Counseling Specialist Molly O’ Neal. For more information about the Industry Fair, email College, Career and Technical Education Assistant Director Kris Schneider.
|Colleges and Universities
|Industries
|
|
