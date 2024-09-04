Williamson County College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024 the Ag Expo Center will be filled with representatives from colleges, universities, local businesses and more. From 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., students and their families are invited to the lower level of the Ag Expo Center to hear from industry representatives. Starting at 5:30 p.m., dozens of universities and institutions will have booths on the upper level. Students will have the opportunity to learn about different colleges; trade or technical schools; the military; the workforce; university accessibility offices; and inclusive higher education programming and disability services.

There is no cost to attend the event. A list of vendors and institutions scheduled to attend the event as of August 28 is available below.

For more information about the College Fair, email District School Counseling Specialist Molly O’ Neal. For more information about the Industry Fair, email College, Career and Technical Education Assistant Director Kris Schneider.

Colleges and Universities Industries Academy of Make Up Arts

Agnes Scott College

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Austin Peay State University

Aveda Institute South

Bard College

Baylor University

Belhaven University

Bellarmine University

Belmont University

Berry College

Bethel University

Butler University

Carson Newman University

Centre College

University of Chicago

The Citadel

Clemson University

Columbia State Community College

Covenant College

Cumberland University

Dark Horse Institute

University of Dayton

Davidson College

Delta State University

DePaul University

Duke Kunshan University

East Tennessee State University

Eastern Kentucky University

Empire Beauty School

University of Evansville

Fairfield University

Florida Southern College

University of Florida

Freed-Hardeman University

Furman University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Guitar Craft Academy – Nashville

Hampden-Sydney College

Hanover College

Harding University

High Point University

Hollins University

Jacksonville State University

University of Kentucky

Lee University

Lees-McRae college

Lincoln Memorial University

Lipscomb University

University of Louisville

Loyola University Chicago

Maryville College

University of Memphis

Mercer University

Miami University

Middle Tennessee State University

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science Technology

University of Montevallo

Muhlenberg College

Murray State University

Nashville Film Institute

Nashville State Community College

University of North Alabama

University of Notre Dame

Nossi College of Art and Design

Oglethorpe University

The Ohio State University

University of Oklahoma

Penn State University

Providence College

Purdue University

Rhodes College

Saint Louis University

Samford University

Seton Hall University

University of the South – Sewanee

University of South Alabama

University of South Carolina

South College

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson

University of Tennessee Knoxville

University of Tennessee at Martin

Tennessee Rehabilitation Center Smyrna

Tennessee Tech

Texas A&M University

Texas Christian University

Transylvania University

Trevecca Nazarene University

The University of Tulsa

Tusculum University

Union University

United State Merchant Marine Academy

University College Dublin

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Tech

Warren Wilson College

Washington University in St. Louis

Western Kentucky University

University of Wisconsin – Madison

Wofford College

The Arc Tennessee/TN Center for Decision-Making Support

Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation

Vocational Rehabilitation Life After HS

Hiller, LLC

Gary Coin – Paralegal

Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms

Interstate AC Service

City of Brentwood

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Empowered Orthodontics

Middle Tennessee Electric

Civil Constructors

Outreach Nashville

Brentwood Counseling Associates

LD Valencia Books

Scenty Soles

Stafford Solutions

MathsKarma

Parker Hannifin

YouScience

American Job Center

Ayusa International

Brilliant Sky Toys and Books

Replenish Counseling

White House Sport Psychology

Vanderbilt University Army ROTC

Greater Nashville Apartment Association

Plato’s Closet

Nissan

Ascension Saint Thomas

BELL Construction

Huntington Learning Center

Tutor Doctor Franklin

Franklin Fire Department

Bandit Lites

Williamson Health

WCS STEM Trailer

