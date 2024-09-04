Brentwood Police Chief Selected For Final Leg Torch Run At Special Olympics World Games

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey has been selected to represent the United States in the Final Leg Torch Run at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, which will be held March 8-16, 2025.

This Torch Run event is called the Final Leg because it represents the culmination of previous Torch Run events worldwide. The Torch Run Final Leg is not only a salute to the athletes from around the World who will compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games but also an honor for the participating law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes who comprise the Torch Run Final Leg Team.

Hickey, a native of McMinnville, Tennessee, and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and FBI National Academy, began his career as a Patrol Officer in 1991. He has held many positions at the Brentwood Police Department, including serving as a Field Training Officer, Crime Scene Technician, Detective, and Lieutenant. He was promoted to the rank of Captain and led all three divisions within the department before being promoted to Assistant Chief in 2020 and then Chief of Police in 2022.

“Being selected to participate in the Final Leg Torch Run for Special Olympics World Games in Italy is truly the ultimate honor,” said Hickey. “When I think about being able to represent law enforcement officers from all over the world and the athletes who compete in these games, I’m sure I just checked off a box on my bucket list.”

Since 1987, law enforcement officers worldwide have participated in the Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run before the Special Olympics World Summer and Winter Games. The tradition of the Final Leg Torch Run is for law enforcement officers representing their country, state and Torch Run Program to act as “Guardians of the Flame” and carry the Special Olympics Torch and “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics World Games. Since its inception, they have collectively raised more than 1 billion US dollars for the Special Olympics movement. All funds collected directly support Special Olympics programs locally.

“Participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is at the core of who I believe we should be as police officers,” said Hickey. “It’s about helping others, especially those who might need a little exceptional help. When I get to spend time with the athletes who compete in Special Olympics, it honestly reminds me how they have life figured out better than we do in so many ways. They compete incredibly hard but do so in such a caring and supportive way for each other. We should emulate their behavior in how we treat others.”

Hickey will join three athletes representing Special Olympics Tennessee competing in Italy: Madisun Rosier (speed skating), Johnny Kelly (snowboarding) and Chris Furches (snowboarding). During the event, Hickey and other Final Leg participants will carry the Flame of Hope through eight cities. Part of their journey will include venturing through the Italian Alps.

Every two years, the world transcends the boundaries of geography, nationality, political philosophy, gender, age, culture and religion to come together for the Special Olympics World Games. Alternating between Summer and Winter Games, this event is the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement, which promotes inclusion, equality and acceptance around the world.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 will be held from March 8 to 16, 2025, in the Piedmont region of northwest Italy. Over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing the determination of people with intellectual disabilities and the power of inclusion through sport.

ESPN’s television networks and digital platforms will bring extensive coverage to sports fans and supporters of the Special Olympics movement worldwide. As Special Olympics’ official global broadcast partner, ESPN will deliver live and recorded highlights on its family of TV channels, the ESPN+ streaming service, ESPN3, ESPN.com , and the ESPN App.

