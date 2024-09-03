Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 3

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Sopapilla's681109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant81750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Sal's Family Pizza85595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Pinot's Palette93103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Sunset Sushi and Thai941031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill954910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant957240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service Follow-UpAugust 28, 2024
The Spot Burgers and Beers953011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Big Bad Breakfast962086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria963046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
The Cheesecake Factory961800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 27, 2024
PERSIMMON PUB96750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 28, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

