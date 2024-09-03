Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 3

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Sopapilla's
|68
|1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|81
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Sal's Family Pizza
|85
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Pinot's Palette
|93
|103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Sunset Sushi and Thai
|94
|1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|95
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|95
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 28, 2024
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|95
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Big Bad Breakfast
|96
|2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|96
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|The Cheesecake Factory
|96
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 27, 2024
|PERSIMMON PUB
|96
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 28, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter