Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 3

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Sopapilla's 68 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant 81 750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024 Sal's Family Pizza 85 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Pinot's Palette 93 103 International Dr STE-100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Sunset Sushi and Thai 94 1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 95 4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant 95 7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up August 28, 2024 The Spot Burgers and Beers 95 3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Big Bad Breakfast 96 2086 Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 96 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 29, 2024 The Cheesecake Factory 96 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 27, 2024 PERSIMMON PUB 96 750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 28, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

