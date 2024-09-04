City of Franklin Declares Emergency Water Shortage

Due to drought conditions in the region, the Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. The city serves approximately 18,500 customers in the Franklin area. Many residents use other utilities for their water service.

Non-essential emergency status one water uses include the following:

Washing sidewalks, driveways, and other exterior paved areas except by the City of Franklin in the interest of public safety.

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Noncommercial washing of vehicles and boats.

Any use from a fire hydrant other than to fight fires and ensure adequate water quality in the distribution system.

Watering golf courses.

Dust control or compaction during construction.

These restrictions will be in effect and enforced until further notice. Emergency Status 1 was declared by Mayor Ken Moore based on trigger points established through the municipal code and the City of Franklin Drought Management Plan. Suggestions on how to conserve water can be found on EPA’s website at www.epa.gov/OW-OWM.html/water-efficiaency/.

Up-to-date information on the City’s water status will be posted on Franklin TV (Comcast Channel 10 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99) and on the City’s website (www.franklintn.gov). Updates will also be available through Facebook.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email