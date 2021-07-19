Today’s Top Stories: July 19, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Main Street Festival 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 19, 2021.

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

1City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More

money
Stock Image

2IRS Begins Distributing Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced that millions of American families have started receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits begin posting in bank accounts and checks arrive in mailboxes. Read More

320 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Nashville

Nashville offers a plethora of incredible experiences for families to bond over. We have compiled a family bucket list of the top 20 things in Nashville you need to experience. Don’t worry; there is something for everyone whether your family members are lovers of music, the great outdoors or history. Read More

Main Street Festival 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photos & Video: Main Street Festival 2021

Check out photos and video of the 37th Annual Main Street, which took place this past weekend. Read More

McEwen Northside
photo from McEwen Northside Facebook

5Four Companies Relocate Corporate Offices to Franklin’s McEwen Northside Development

McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

