Today’s Top Stories: July 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 19, 2021.
When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More
The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced that millions of American families have started receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments as direct deposits begin posting in bank accounts and checks arrive in mailboxes. Read More
Nashville offers a plethora of incredible experiences for families to bond over. We have compiled a family bucket list of the top 20 things in Nashville you need to experience. Don’t worry; there is something for everyone whether your family members are lovers of music, the great outdoors or history. Read More
Check out photos and video of the 37th Annual Main Street, which took place this past weekend. Read More
McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs. Read More