Four Companies Relocate Corporate Offices to Franklin’s McEwen Northside Development

McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs.

Design and Engineering, Inc., Censis Technologies, Renew Co., and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, will join a growing list of tenants at McEwen Northside and its Block B building, anchored by Mitsubishi. The addition of this group of companies is just the latest expansion at McEwen Northside, which recently announced that construction had begun on the next mixed-use block of space in the district.

“The relocation of companies like Design and Engineering, Censis Technologies, Renew Co., and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, is a testament to the growing community and destination workplace that’s being created at McEwen Northside,” said Phil Fawcett, partner with Boyle and developer of McEwen Northside. “Cool Springs is quickly becoming a hub for companies that are seeking a unique workplace experience. We are proud to see established companies choosing to relocate their operations here.”

Design and Engineering, Inc., (D&E) is a full-service architecture, civil engineering, structural engineering and interior design firm with licenses in 48 states. D&E works with office, restaurant and retail clients on ideation, design, permit procurement and construction and has several nationally acclaimed brands on their roster of projects. The new D&E office is under construction and set to open in September 2021.

“As designers, we are always looking for great new spaces,” said Ryan Nicholson, vice president at Design and Engineering. “We are excited to become a part of and enjoy the amenities of this vibrant community. The energy and atmosphere at McEwen will give our team a fresh mentality when they come to work.”

Renew Co. is a leading provider of natural health and wellness products and offers consultations with leading, licensed health care practitioners and products and supplements that enhance consumers’ natural health and wellness.

“We knew we would like our new offices at McEwen Northside, but it has exceeded our expectations,” said Jay Clarke, CEO of Renew Co. “Our new space will be another reason that folks want to come to work for Renew Co. and is a recruiting tool and a retention tool, and we are excited about that.”

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, is a true national law firm, as the only firm in the country with offices in all 50 states, and opened its Nashville office in 2018. The firm pairs over four and a half decades of industry expertise with a network of over 1,000 lawyers to provide their clients with superior legal services and plans to relocate to their McEwen Northside office in mid-September 2021.

“We had the opportunity to watch the development Boyle was putting together at McEwen Northside, and we really appreciated the live, work, play philosophy characteristic of the campus,” said Heather Gwinn Pabon, managing partner of the Nashville-area office. “We moved our offices from downtown Nashville to Williamson County in 2019, primarily to improve the quality of life for our team members and make ourselves more accessible to our clients. Since then, our office has thrived. We outgrew our current space more quickly than anticipated and began looking for a location that could support our current and long-term growth strategies and client priorities. McEwen Northside checked all of our boxes, including excellent paths of ingress and egress for our clients, beautiful multi-use indoor and outdoor spaces for client and team meetings, and easy accessibility to dining, retail, and health and wellness options for our team members. We are really looking forward to being part of the McEwen Northside community.”

Censis Technologies is a leader in surgical instrument management systems and specializes in creating web-based software solutions to manage the sterilization, tracking and data collection of surgical assets and other medical equipment. The company works to make surgical asset management efficient, understandable and accessible to increase patient safety and enhance practice workflows. Censis Technologies is set to open their McEwen Northside office in late 2021.

“Coming out of the COVID shutdowns, we are eager to be able to return to an office environment,” said Randy Smith, president of Censis. “Our relocation to McEwen makes our return even more exciting as it will provide a very modern, collaborative and employee-friendly work environment. Our employees will also enjoy the amenities the new office and location will provide.”

Located at 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn. It is home to Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters, as well as Vintage Vine 100, Perry’s Steakhouse, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Just Love Coffee, Club Pilates, Tiff’s Treats and Prose, Shake Shack and North Italia later this year. When complete, the development will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, and beautifully designed green spaces. McEwen Northside apartments, a 580-unit luxury residential development, are now available for leasing.