The Olympic Games (Tennessee Style)

Did you know that there are 33 different sports represented in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo? Six of them are brand new this year: rock climbing, surfing, skateboarding, baseball & softball, and karate.

Try these new Olympic sports around Williamson County.

Rock climbing

A 155-pound person climbing below “maximal effort” will burn between 8-10 calories per minute, according to researcher Jiří Baláš in this Time article about the health benefits of climbing.

We love The Crag. They’re moving to an expanded location in Franklin, so watch for their reopening soon. Or, drive out to their Nashville location off Old Hickory Boulevard. If you don’t want to rent gear, stop by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood on your way for climbing shoes.

Surfing

Ready to escape the heat by heading to the water? We may not have ocean surf in Tennessee, but you can try adrenaline-pumping watersports like wakeboarding at nearby Percy Priest Lake. It’s outside Williamson County, but definitely worth the short drive.

For a day at the lake, we suggest personal flotation devices, kneeboards, flippers, and water skis.

Skateboarding

This year, the Olympic skateboarding competition will be set to music. Want to jam out on your own while riding in style? Play It Again Sports in Brentwood and Hendersonville are the only places in Tennessee you’ll find stylish boards by Retrospec, including the beautiful Zed longboard and the classic Alameda.

If you’re feeling daring, try the 16′ kidney-shaped bowl at the Jim Warren Skate Plaza.

Baseball and Softball

America’s favorite pastime is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Whether it’s pitching practice in your backyard or a game at Liberty Park in Franklin, you can’t go wrong with this summertime classic.

Karate

This ancient martial art dates back to the 14th century and emphasizes the mind-body connection. Usually, it takes between 4-7 years to earn a black belt in Karate.

There are many Karate studios around Williamson County, so here are things to look for when choosing a dojo:

1. A friendly, welcoming atmosphere

2. Instructors certified in the style of Karate that interests you

3. Class sizes you’re comfortable with

4. Staff that is first aid/CPR certified

5. Olympic-style mats that are cleaned regularly

6. Mirrors to check form

Psst: Don’t forget to pick up mouthguards and gently used martial arts gear.

