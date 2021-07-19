sēk Sauna Studio Opens

By
Press Release
-
sek Sauna Studio
photo from sea Sauna Studio

sēk Sauna Studio, pronounced, “seek”, a luxury wellness studio located at 1201 Liberty Pike Suite 121 in Franklin, has just opened.

The studio offers new technology in achieving a balance of mind, body, and soul including infrared sauna cabins, solo pods, Celluma light therapy, Pressotherapy (body sculpting and lymphatic stimulation), and more.

Founded by Cat and John Bryson, the couple set out on their journey to sēk because of their own personal wellness experiences. They discovered the numerous health benefits of infrared saunas and as their knowledge of the treatment increased, so did their passion for other state-of-the-art treatments for wellness.

As a full-time working mother, Cat found she needed a way to boost her immune system as well as increase her metabolism and ability to truly relax. Add to that formula a way to burn an enormous amount of calories in just 30 minutes, and she knew she had a winning combination. Fast forward to today, Cat is incredibly excited to share her passion with her community with the opening of sēk Sauna Studio.

The couple says, “We couldn’t be more excited to share new health and wellness technology and this beautiful space with our friends and neighbors. Infrared saunas have been our passion for years. Our hearts fill with joy seeing others reaching the personal health and wellness goals they’ve been sēking.”

sēk offers infrared sessions in Sunlighten cabins, which is the #1 Doctor & Consumer Recommended Brand. Dedicated to offering the most effective wellness solutions available, Sunlighten!s patented Solocarbon® heating technology is the foundation for the saunas. It is the only far infrared heater on the market clinically shown to raise core temperature, lower blood pressure, and aid in weight loss.

The studio is open Monday-Friday 9 AM-8 PM, Saturday from 10 AM-5 PM, and Sunday from 12-5P M. You can book any of their services and learn more on their website at https://www.seksauna.com.

