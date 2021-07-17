20 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Nashville

4 Belle Meade Plantation

Visit Belle Meade

Belle Meade Plantation is rich in architecture and history. A historic mansion nestled away on 30 acres of property; it was built in 1807 and was originally used as a farm. The farm grew to house various businesses and was even occupied by a Confederate General during the Civil War. Today, you can take a historic on-site tour, wine & dine with various experiences or even take a guided Segway tour.

