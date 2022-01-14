Today’s Top Stories: January 14, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 14, 2022.

Teen arrested after driving into Centennial High School
Photo from Franklin PD

1Teen Arrested After Driving into Centennial High School; School Closed Friday Due to Damage

At 8:41, Thursday night, Franklin Police responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Centennial High School. Read More

Photo by Donna Vissman

2Video: Downtown Franklin Shares Christmas Movie in the Making

It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More.

Cool Springs Brewery
photo from Cool Springs Brewery

3Cool Springs Brewery Served its Last Pint

Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More

Books-A-Million
photo by Michael Carpenter

4Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16. Read More.

5WCS Students Continue Academic Excellence with Perfect ACTs

Four more Williamson County Schools students have earned a 36 composite score on their ACT college readiness exams, bringing the district’s total to 15 so far this year. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

