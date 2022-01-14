Today’s Top Stories: January 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 14, 2022.
Photo from Franklin PD
At 8:41, Thursday night, Franklin Police responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Centennial High School. Read More
Photo by Donna Vissman
It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More.
photo from Cool Springs Brewery
Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More
photo by Michael Carpenter
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16. Read More.
Four more Williamson County Schools students have earned a 36 composite score on their ACT college readiness exams, bringing the district’s total to 15 so far this year. Read More