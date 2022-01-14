WCS Students Continue Academic Excellence with Perfect ACTs

Four more Williamson County Schools students have earned a 36 composite score on their ACT college readiness exams, bringing the district’s total to 15 so far this year.

Centennial High’s Jackson Pfefferkorn earned a perfect ACT composite score on his October exam.

“Jackson is a terrific student who has an impressive intellect and an exceptional academic foundation,” said CHS Advanced Placement (AP) Physics II teacher Wade Roberts. “He is a very hard worker, and there is nothing I could do to motivate him more than he motivates himself. It is clear Jackson values education and has prepared himself for his academic career.”

Three Franklin High students also earned a perfect composite score in October. Zachary Bouve, Lillian Shi and Russell Warsetsky all aced their exams.

“We are very excited to see our students rewarded for their hard work,” said FHS Principal Dr. Shane Pantall. “All three students are exceptionally hard workers in and out of the classroom.”