Video: Downtown Franklin Shares Christmas Movie in the Making

It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie.

Downtown Franklin streets were closed on Tuesday evening from Five Points to Second Avenue due to a movie being filmed on Main Street.

In a social media post, Downtown Franklin shared, “It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin! Main Street is blocked off for the filming of a new Christmas movie, and we all get a sneak peek of some incredible dance sequences! Never a dull moment on one of the best Main Streets in America!”

In an Instagram story, Walton’s Jewelry on Main Street shared the movie was filmed in their store during the first week of January.

We can’t wait to find out more details and to see the main star in a Christmas movie- downtown Franklin!