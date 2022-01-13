Teen Arrested After Driving into Centennial High School; School Closed Friday Due to Damage

At 8:41, Thursday night, Franklin Police responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Centennial High School. The driver left before officers arrived. Those officers encountered significant damage when they got to the school.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle a short time later on I-65. The driver refused to stop but was taken into custody by pursuing Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies at Page High School, on Arno Road, at 9:07 pm.

No one was injured during this incident, which is still under investigation. Charges against the 17-year-old are forthcoming.

Centennial’s campus will be closed on Friday to assess and repair damage.