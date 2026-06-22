Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $467 Million Ahead of Tuesday Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $467 million — with a cash option of $211 million — after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at 11 p.m. ET. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Recent Winning Numbers

The winning numbers drawn Friday, June 20, 2026, were 13, 16, 21, 26, 50 and Mega Ball 12. No jackpot winner was selected. The biggest prizes went to four tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball with a 3X multiplier, earning $30,000 each.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players choose five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Every ticket includes a built-in Multiplier — randomly assigned at purchase — that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X at no additional cost.

If no one wins Tuesday’s jackpot, the prize will continue to grow for the following drawing on Friday, June 27.

Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot $467 million Cash Option $211 million Next Drawing Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Drawing Time 11 p.m. ET Ticket Price $5 per play Last Drawing Numbers 13-16-21-26-50, Mega Ball 12