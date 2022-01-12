Cool Springs Brewery Served its Last Pint

Cool Springs Brewery has closed.

The brewery shared on social media Tuesday evening that it would be their last day of service.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we let you know tonight is our last night. We have had an amazing run for the last twelve years. We love and cherish all of our patrons, and we wish everyone a full and happy life. Y’all were the best, and we will never forget that. Live well and love much,” they stated on social media.

Chris and Jane Hartland, who relocated to Franklin all the way from the UK in 2008, established Cool Springs Brewery and it became Williamson County’s first Microbrewery, offering a plethora of craft beers

Cool Springs Brewery was located at 600A Frazier Drive in Franklin.