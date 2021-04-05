Today’s Top Stories: April 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 5, 2021.
1Fatal Franklin Crash on Easter Claims Second Life
A beloved Franklin couple, Ed and Charlotte House, died yesterday in a two-vehicle crash at Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. Read More.
2Vehicle Stolen From Spring Hill Driveway Sunday
SHPD officers responded to a vehicle theft report in the 4000 block of Haversack Drive at about 10:15 AM. The driver of the vehicle went inside the home briefly while the vehicle’s engine was running. Read More.
3Nolensville Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Brentwood
On Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:41 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunset Road near the intersection of Copperstone Drive. Read More.
4Roof Collapses in Brentwood House Fire
Brentwood Fire & Rescue battled a heavily involved residential fire on Friday on Boxthorn Drive. Read More.
5Where to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine (In and Near Williamson County)
There are numerous places you can get your COVID-19 vaccine (in and near Williamson County) and how to sign up for it. Read More.