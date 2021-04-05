Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement

The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash:

“The overwhelming grief over this loss is indescribable. Our family feels the love and prayers of so many. But now, and in the days ahead, we want the community to join us in directing that love and those prayers toward the other family; for their comfort, complete healing, and recovery during this unimaginable time.”

The House family, so rooted in first responder service, expressed their earnest appreciation for the first responders who worked so hard to save lives and bring hope to all eight of yesterday’s victims.

