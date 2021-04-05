Franklin Double-fatal Crash Victims’ Family Release Statement

The family of Ed and Charlotte House asked the Department to release the following statement on their behalf, following Sunday’s tragic crash:
“The overwhelming grief over this loss is indescribable. Our family feels the love and prayers of so many. But now, and in the days ahead, we want the community to join us in directing that love and those prayers toward the other family; for their comfort, complete healing, and recovery during this unimaginable time.”
The House family, so rooted in first responder service, expressed their earnest appreciation for the first responders who worked so hard to save lives and bring hope to all eight of yesterday’s victims.
Ed and Charlotte House
1 of 3
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.